Tom Brady Gives Thanks To Fans, Shares Favorite Thanksgiving Memory

BOSTON (CBS) — Even Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can enjoy a cheat day on Thanksgiving.

Known for his strict diet just as much as his clutch performance in big games, Brady took to social media on Thursday to share some thanks with his followers. Brady shared a personal story about his favorite part of Thanksgiving as a boy: Heading to grandma’s house for some delicious biscuits. It’s a tradition he’s continued with his own kids, as he and his wife Gisele Bundchen showed off Brady’s baking abilities on Instagram and Facebook.

Our biscuit master Mr @tombrady and his sous chef ❤️👼🏼 O mestre dos biscoitos @tombrady com sua sous chefe. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

“My biscuits don’t taste nearly as good as hers but after being smothered in butter and syrup, it’s tougher to know the difference,” Brady wrote.

“Smothered in butter and syrup” certainly doesn’t sound like something you’d find in The TB12 Method, but no one will criticize Brady from veering away from his diet on Thanksgiving Day.

Brady shouldn’t have a hard time burning off all of that deliciousness when the Patriots hit the practice field early Friday morning. He was limited in practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with an Achilles injury, but is expected to suit up for Sunday’s tilt against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.