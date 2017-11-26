Pats Fans Fill Toy Drive Bins With Donations At Sunday’s Game

FOXBORO (CBS) — Toys and touchdowns were the gifts that kept on giving at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The annual New England Patriots Holiday Toy Drive with WBZ-TV was in full swing and showed the true spirit of generosity.

“[It’s] for the kids who can’t afford toys so their parents can get them toys it’s really nice to help them out,” said Mandy Ryan.

General Manager Mark Lund, along with anchors Kate Merrill and David Wade, was on hand to motivate the crowd.

“Puts a smile on everyone’s face to know that all these great toys will be going to kids in need, it’s a great way to start off the holiday season,” said Wade.

Donations can be made at the Patriots Proshop or Faneuil Hall until December 10.

“So if people want to drop off an unwrapped toy, just look for these bins, we will collect and then the presents go to thousands of kids throughout New England,” explained Stacey James.

“It’s all about the kids, everything that we do is for future generations. To give to people that can’t have what we have is a blessing,” added another Patriots fan.

Kate Merrill said, “Coming to the Patriots game and bringing a toy–literally saving Christmas for so many families.”