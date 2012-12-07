New England Patriots Holiday Toy Drive

WBZ-TV is proud to partner with the New England Patriots to support The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation holiday toy drive, helping children in need this holiday season.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy to one of the following locations through December 10.
Donations bins will be located at:
•Faneuil Hall Marketplace
•The Pro Shop at Gillette Stadium
•Patriot Place
Or donate at the gates of Gillette Stadium at the November 26 Patriots vs Miami Dolphins game and get the chance to meet members of the WBZ-TV News team who will be at select entrances before the game collecting toys.
Patriots Players will personally deliver donated toys to children in need.
Learn more about The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation and their Celebrate Volunteerism Campaign.