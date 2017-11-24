Patriots Injury Report: Brady, Gronkowski Good To Go Against Dolphins

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were full participants at Friday’s practice, and didn’t even show up on the team’s final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady told reporters earlier on Friday that the Achilles injury that sidelined him for Wednesday’s practice was “nothing to worry about.” Gronkowski also said he was good to go after an illness kept him out of Wednesday’s session.

The Patriots did rule three players out for Sunday’s game: center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver Chris Hogan. Tight end Martellus Bennett is doubtful with shoulder and hamstring injuries.

With Andrews out, second-year lineman Ted Karras will likely get his second straight start at center, while fifth-year lineman LaAdrian Waddle will likely fill in for Cannon at right tackle.

Hogan has not practiced since suffering a shoulder injury in New England’s Week 8 win over the San Diego Chargers. His absence leaves Brady with just Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett on the wide receiver depth chart.

Here is the full injury report for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium:

QUESTIONABLE

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

S Patrick Chung (ankle)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

WR/ST Matthew Slater (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL

TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring)

OUT

C David Andrews (illness)

OL Marcus Cannon (ankle)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

Miami has ruled Jay Cutler out as he continues to deal with a concussion he suffered last weekend. Matt Moore will get the start under center for the Dolphins in Sunday’s contest.