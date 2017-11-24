Tom Brady Says Achilles Injury ‘Nothing To Worry About’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady isn’t fretting about an Achilles injury that forced him to miss Wednesday’s practice.

Brady was back on the practice field on Friday morning as the Patriots prepare for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro. He was limited in his return on Thursday, and said he’s ready to go for Sunday’s divisional matchup.

“I feel great. I’m ready to go. I’ll be excited for Sunday,” Brady told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Friday. “It was good to get a little extra treatment and I feel great for this time of the year. It’ll be a fun week. It’s nothing to worry about.”

Brady is, however, worried about the playmakers on the Miami defense. While the Dolphins aren’t playing particularly well, losers of four straight, Brady knows the likes of Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh can make life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

“They put good playmakers out there and you can’t relax for a play. It could be a strip-sack, a blitz and sack from one of the safeties. When they get going they play with a lot of confidence,” said Brady. “We have to play a good game. We’ve had some good games the last two weeks but we have to try to carry it over into another week. It’s been a funky week with a lot of travel, but that’s where mental toughness comes in. We talk for a long time about playing well at this time of the year; it’s when the best teams put their foot on the gas pedal.”

The Patriots have won six straight and sit at 8-2 on the season, but there is a lot of work left with three of their next four games on the road, and five of their final six against division opponents.

“We’re in a decent spot, but coach always says eight wins won’t get you anything in this league, and he’s right. We have to go out there and try to earn the next one,” said Brady. “I don’t think it’s time for the Celtics game tonight or anything like that. I think guys need to go out and focus on trying to beat a good team.”

Tough break for any of Brady’s teammates who may have tickets to Friday night’s Celtics game against the Orlando Magic. Maybe if they bring their playbook for timeouts and halftime, the quarterback would approve.