Armed Suspect Sought In North Attleboro Carjacking

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police are reviewing surveillance video to help catch the man who carjacked an elderly woman’s Jeep right outside her North Attleboro home Monday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin, Hispanic male with a mustache or goatee, and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The woman was unloading groceries at her home right next to Briggs Nursery, her family’s business on Route 152, about 3 p.m.

Her husband was just 20 feet away when he says the suspect went up to his wife with a gun. He says she is nervous and shaken. “I just drove in when it all happened,” he said. “I watched him drive out.”

Police said the suspect also had a knife in his hand.

The victim was not hurt but the suspect got away with her SUV, abandoning the vehicle a few miles away in front of Bishop Feehan High School. Police later found the car, which was partially on fire.