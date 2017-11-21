Armed Suspect Sought In North Attleboro Carjacking

Filed Under: Carjacking, North Attleboro, police

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police are reviewing surveillance video to help catch the man who carjacked an elderly woman’s Jeep right outside her North Attleboro home Monday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin, Hispanic male with a mustache or goatee, and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

jeep Armed Suspect Sought In North Attleboro Carjacking

Jeep stolen from North Attleboro woman at knife-point (Image credit: Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle)

The woman was unloading groceries at her home right next to Briggs Nursery, her family’s business on Route 152, about 3 p.m.

Her husband was just 20 feet away when he says the suspect went up to his wife with a gun. He says she is nervous and shaken. “I just drove in when it all happened,” he said. “I watched him drive out.”

Police said the suspect also had a knife in his hand.

The victim was not hurt but the suspect got away with her SUV, abandoning the vehicle a few miles away in front of Bishop Feehan High School. Police later found the car, which was partially on fire.

Comments

One Comment

  1. jordan lewis ring (@uslaw1a) says:
    November 21, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    THE AG AND THE UTTER MORONS UNDER THE GOLD DOME OF INJUSTICE TOOK THE WEAPON THAT WOULD HAVE PROTECTED THEM AND OTHERS….INSTANT JUSTICE NOT AT 911….IN THE CHAMBER OF A LOADED WEAPON ALLOWED IN NH VT MAINE DENIED IN EFFECT IN MASSACHUSETTS BY ELECTED MORONS!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch