Boston Dynamics’ Robot Can Do Backflips Now

WALTHAM (CBS) – Depending on your perspective, this video might be really cool or a bit terrifying.
Last February, Boston Dynamics in Waltham introduced us to “Atlas,” a human-like robot that could trudge through the snow, open doors and move boxes.
Now, Atlas can do backflips.
The company posted a video Thursday of Atlas jumping over boxes and then doing a backflip off the tallest one. It even raises its arms in celebration after completing the stunt.
“RIP humanity,” one YouTube commenter wrote.
The video has more than 2.6 million views so far.