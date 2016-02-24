Boston Dynamics Robot Shows Off Human-Like Abilities In Video

WALTHAM (CBS) – Whether it’s trudging through the snow, opening doors, moving boxes or even getting knocked down, one local company’s latest robot design looks increasingly human-like.
Waltham-based Boston Dynamics debuted the new version of “Atlas” on Tuesday. This robot stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, and it’s designed for use both outdoors and indoors.
Boston Dynamics says Atlas uses sensors in its body to navigate terrain and steer clear of obstacles.
Atlas’ skills are demonstrated in a YouTube video that has more than 1 million views. In the video, the robot walks carefully through snowy woods, opens doors, picks up and moves boxes, and even gets back up after being knocked down by a human.
Previous Boston Dynamics robot creations include robotic reindeer to pull Santa’s sleigh, and the super-fast cheetah robot.
