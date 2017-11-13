Opioid-Related Overdose Deaths Falling In Massachusetts

Filed Under: Confronting The Crisis, opioid crisis

BOSTON (AP) — Opioid-related overdose deaths are continuing to fall in Massachusetts.

A report released Monday by the Department of Public Health found that the 1,470 estimated and confirmed overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2017 represented a decline of about 10 percent compared to the 1,637 deaths in the first nine months of 2016.

Related: Opioid Recovery Resources

It’s the second quarterly report estimating a decline.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said that while the report is encouraging, there are still too many people in Massachusetts dying from opioid-related overdoses.

The report found fentanyl continues to be a major factor fueling the crisis.

worcesterfentanyl Opioid Related Overdose Deaths Falling In Massachusetts

Fentanyl seized by police from a Northborough storage facility in June 2017. (Photo Courtesy: MA Department of Justice)

The rate of fentanyl present in the toxicology of opioid-related overdose deaths continues to rise, even as the rate of prescription opioids and heroin present in opioid-related overdose deaths continues to fall.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch