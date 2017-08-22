Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports that at least 2,107 people have died related to an opioid overdose, an average rate of about five per day in 2017.

According to state data, it is the highest number on record. There are a number of state and community resources offered to those struggling with opioid addiction, those seeking recovery and those who care about them.

The State of Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services has provided additional funding to increase the number of Recovery Support Centers in the state to 10, along with expanding the hours of operation.

Learn more about substance abuse recovery support.

Opioid Recovery Resources

Bureau of Substance Abuse Services

250 Washington Street, #3 Boston, MA 02108

(617)624-5111

http://www.mass.gov/eohhs/gov/departments/dph/programs/substance-abuse/

The Bureau of Substance Abuse Services funds community-based prevention programs.

The Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline

Toll-Free (800)327-5050

https://helplinema.org

The Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline is the only statewide, public resource for finding substance use treatment and recovery services. They can be found online at https://helplinema.org/ or by calling (800) 327-5050.

The Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery (MOAR)

29 Winter Street, Boston, MA 02108

(617)423-6627

moar-recovery.org

The Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery organizes recovering individuals, families and friends to educate the public about the value of recovery from alcohol and other addictions. The organization was founded to build a coalition to support the licensing of alcohol and drug counselors.

The Massachusetts Alliance for Sober Housing (M.A.S.H)

(781)472-2624

https://mashsoberhousing.org/

The Massachusetts Alliance for Sober Housing has a list of certified “sober homes” in the state.

Non-Profit Organizations

A number of nonprofit organizations also provide support to those struggling with addiction.

Learn To Cope

4 Court St #110, Taunton, MA 02780

508-738-5148

learn2cope.org

Learn to Cope is a nonprofit support network that offers education, resources and peer support for parents and family members coping with a loved one addicted to opiates and other drugs. The organization includes over 10,000 members.

Gosnold On Cape Cod

200 Ter Heun Dr. Falmouth, MA

(508)444-0561

www.gosnold.org

Gosnold on Cape Cod is a nonprofit that provides end-to-end addiction treatment services.

Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR)

386 Stanley Street

Fall River, MA 02720

1010 South Main Street

Fall River, MA 02724

(508)679-5222

www.sstar.org

Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR) is a nonprofit health care and social service agency. They provide a wide range of resources covering mental health and substance abuse treatment services for people in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Corys Cause

www.coryscause.com

Cory Palazzi suffered a heroin overdose in 2013 which left him permanently disabled. Through his nonprofit organization Cory’s Cause he helps families and individuals by sharing his story of addiction and providing support and resources for treatment.

The Meghan’s House

32 Berry Road Lowell MA

978-455-6973

TheMeganHouse.org

The mission at Megan’s House is to improve the quality of life of its residents through an evidence-based substance abuse treatment program that emphasizes individual dignity, self-respect, and empowerment.

In doing so the treatment team utilizes flexibility, support, and outstanding client services to meet individual needs and establish a culture that promotes wellness and success.