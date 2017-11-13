Double Fines For Those Texting While Jaywalking, Bill Proposes

BOSTON (CBS) — Under a bill filed on Beacon Hill this week, penalties for jaywalkers would be increased if they are caught texting while crossing the street.

For violators of the law, which would need to be adopted by cities and towns, pedestrians who walk against the light or in areas not marked by a crosswalk would face fines of at least $25 and of up to $100 in the case of multiple offenses.

But if the violation happens while the person is using a mobile device or wearing earbuds or headphones, the penalties could be doubled.

According to the text of the bill, introduced by Rep. Colleen Garry of Dracut, “If the violation occurs while the person is using a mobile electronic device and/or wearing earbuds, headphones, or like devices, the penalties shall be increased to $50 for a first offense ; $100 for second offense and $200 for a third or subsequent offenses.”

Other states have pushed for similar laws–and in Honolulu, such a law went into place a few weeks ago, making it illegal to look at a cell phone or other device while crossing the street.

A Joint Committee on Transportation hearing on the bill was set for 3 p.m. Monday.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports