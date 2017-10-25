WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Keller @ Large: Ban Crossing The Street While Focusing On Your Phone

By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – We’ve talked a lot in this segment about the horror of drivers who insist on focusing on their cellphones behind the wheel, and with good reason – they’re a menace to public safety and an affront to basic common sense.

But now, it’s the pedestrians’ turn.

Starting Wednesday, Honolulu becomes the first big city in the country to ban crossing the street while viewing a mobile electronic device.

crosswalk Keller @ Large: Ban Crossing The Street While Focusing On Your Phone

(Photo credit EUGENE TANNER/AFP/Getty Images)

Smartphone distraction is partially blamed for a nine-percent jump in pedestrian deaths last year, the highest level in nearly three decades.

If you get caught risking your life and that of others in Honolulu, you can be fined $15 to $35 for the first violation, up to $75 for a second offense within a year, and up to $99 for a third violation in that same time span.

And while I applaud the intent, this seems inadequate.

As one perpetrator put it to the New York Times, “a lot of people do it; they know it’s risky and do it anyway. They convince themselves that ‘this text is important.’”

phone Keller @ Large: Ban Crossing The Street While Focusing On Your Phone

(Photo credit STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

Faced with that kind of selfishness and obtuseness, stiffer penalties are called for.

Were Boston to implement this kind of ordinance, I’d say $100 for the first offense might get people’s attention.

And another one after that? Make it $500.

Now you’re talking deterrence.

Speaking of obtuseness, the Times quotes a so-called transportation expert claiming this is the wrong way to go, that we’re better off imbedding stoplights in the ground so phone zombies will see them.

As if that will stop them.

Anyone who’s raised a kid or a dog knows you have to set boundaries and enforce them.

Come on, local pols – it’s time to get tough with bad dog pedestrians.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch