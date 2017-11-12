Cold Case Tip Leads To Second Day Of Searching NH Wooded Area

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) –Authorities set out for the second day of investigating a wooded area in Manchester, New Hampshire close to where Denise Ann Daneault lived before she disappeared 37 years ago.

Daneault, 25, a divorced mother of two children, disappeared on June 8, 1980, after she went out socializing. She was living on Hayward Street in Manchester at the time.

The FBI has been assisting New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Police search for any trace of Daneault after receiving a tip about the area.

People living near the search site hope police make progress.

“Just not knowing is the thing,” said one man. “Not knowing is where that would drive me a little crazy not knowing what happened to my family member, my mother, my sister, whoever it may be, and then after 37 tears all of a sudden they get a tip they might be able to find out where she is it must be heart-wrenching for the family.”

A woman said, “I hope they figure everything out and find the body and figure out whoever did it and get him off the streets.”

Investigators confirmed they are planning to search the area near the Goffstown line again on Monday and potentially into the middle of the week.

