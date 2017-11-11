Authorities Search Wooded Area For Clues In 1980 Cold Case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Local, state and federal authorities searched a wooded area for evidence in connection to the disappearance of a single mother nearly four decades ago.
Denise Ann Daneault, 25, a mother of two children, disappeared on June 8, 1980 after she went out socializing.
Authorities were searching in the area of Upland and Kimball streets on Saturday. Daneault lived on Hayward Street at the time of her disappearance.
Police have been working the case since receiving a tip earlier this year.
The FBI’s Evidence Response Team is assisting New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Police in an ongoing investigation.