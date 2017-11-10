Martellus Bennett Present At Friday’s Patriots Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — Less than 24 hours after being claimed off waivers by the Patriots, Martellus Bennett is already on the practice field.

The former Packers tight end, who was waived on Wednesday before being claimed on Thursday, was spotted during the warm-up portion of the Patriots’ Friday practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that Bennett’s appearance confirms he passed his physical with the team, despite reportedly having a torn rotator cuff.

Martellus Bennett is present at Patriots practice, which reflects how he passed his physical with the team. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 10, 2017

The Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels and NESN’s Zack Cox provided photo and video evidence:

Martellus Bennett was at practice today. pic.twitter.com/gU2mEBRYc6 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 10, 2017

Martellus Bennett has arrived, wearing his old No. 88. Same three Patriots players absent today: Chris Hogan, Marcus Cannon, Malcom Brown. pic.twitter.com/OzA2iAZVGK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 10, 2017

Bennett’s presence at practice confirms that he will at least attempt to play through his shoulder injuries. The Packers originally waived the tight end, who announced earlier in 2017 that he would retire after the end of the season, with the “failure to report an injury” designation.

As for absences, the same three players who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday were out again: receiver Chris Hogan, right tackle Marcus Cannon, and defensive tackle Malcom Brown. All three are unlikely to play on Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.

The Patriots will release their final injury report on Friday afternoon.

