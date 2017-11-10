Report: Martellus Bennett Has Torn Rotator Cuff, But Might Play Through It

BOSTON (CBS) — Just one day after the Packers waived Martellus Bennett for with the “failure to disclose an injury” designation, it’s now known what is ailing the tight end as he returns to the Patriots.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on “Good Morning Football” Friday morning that Bennett has a torn rotator cuff. The Patriots claimed the tight end off waivers on Thursday, marking his second stint with the team after winning a Super Bowl with them in 2016.

Despite Bennett’s injury, Rapoport added that the tight end “may try to play through it.” The Patriots would simply place him on injured reserve if he cannot.

Bennett signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Packers in the offseason, but Green Bay is on the hook for his $6.3 million signing bonus. The remaining $700,000-plus would count against the Patriots’ 2017 cap. His “dead cap” value would only be $476,471, according to Spotrac.

It amounts to a very low-risk move for the Patriots that could have a major payoff if Bennett can approach his production from the 2016 season. Literally anything from Bennett in the passing game would be an improvement over Dwayne Allen, who has zero catches on the season after being acquired as his de facto replacement.