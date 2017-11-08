Jerry Remy Says He’s Feeling Good; ‘Chemo Done’

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy has issued a positive update about his health as he undergoes cancer treatment.

Remy tweeted Tuesday night that he’s done with surgery and chemotherapy and is moving on to radiation treatment. He says he’s feeling good and “the end of a long process is in sight.”

Surgery done. Chemo done . Now on to radiation. The end of a long process is in sight. Felling good. — Jerry Remy (RemDawg) (@Jerry_Remy) November 8, 2017

In June, Remy announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. He was able to return to the broadcast booth in September.

Remy has called over 3,900 Red Sox games for the network since 1988.

Born in Fall River, growing up in Somerset, and currently residing in Weston, Remy was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That same year, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association named him the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year.

Before transitioning to broadcasting with NESN, Remy was best known as a Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85.

He batted .275 over his 10-year major league career, including three years with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.