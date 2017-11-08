WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Jerry Remy Says He’s Feeling Good; ‘Chemo Done’

Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Jerry Remy, Local TV, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy has issued a positive update about his health as he undergoes cancer treatment.

Remy tweeted Tuesday night that he’s done with surgery and chemotherapy and is moving on to radiation treatment. He says he’s feeling good and “the end of a long process is in sight.”

In June, Remy announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. He was able to return to the broadcast booth in September.

jerry remy Jerry Remy Says Hes Feeling Good; Chemo Done

Jerry Remy thanks Red Sox fans after being honored at Fenway Park during the 2017 season. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Remy has called over 3,900 Red Sox games for the network since 1988.

Born in Fall River, growing up in Somerset, and currently residing in Weston, Remy was voted Massachusetts’ Favorite TV announcer by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That same year, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association named him the Massachusetts Sportscaster of the Year.

Before transitioning to broadcasting with NESN, Remy was best known as a Red Sox second baseman from 1978-85.

He batted .275 over his 10-year major league career, including three years with the California Angels. He made the American League All-Star team in his first season with the Red Sox in 1978.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch