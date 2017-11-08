Tofu Company Fined After Residents Complain Of Foul Odor

AYER (CBS) – An Ayer tofu factor has been fined after residents complained the facility was producing a foul odor.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced that Nasoya Foods, USA has agreed to pay a $27,360 fine.
Residents on Mulberry Circle had complained about a smell coming from the nearby plant, saying it smelled like rotten eggs or bad dairy.
Nasoya determined the source of the odor was hydrogen sulfide, a byproduct of the tofu production.
“This consent order requires immediate improvements to mitigate the odors while the company develops a plan for permanent upgrades,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Creating odor conditions that prevent residents from enjoying their own property is simply unacceptable.”