WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Something In The Air In Ayer: Odor From Tofu Factory Impacting Neighborhood

Filed Under: Ayer, Ben Parker, Nasoya Foods

AYER (CBS) — Neighbors say it smells like rotten eggs, or bad dairy.

That’s what neighbors told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker about the odor emanating from the Nasoya Foods plant off Westford Road in Ayer.

The smell coming from the plant, which makes tofu, has started to affect the nearby Mulberry Circle neighborhood.

“The frustration is only increased in the sense that we keep being told that they’re working on it, but it hasn’t changed,” said a neighbor named John.

smelly factory Something In The Air In Ayer: Odor From Tofu Factory Impacting Neighborhood

The odor in Ayer is coming from the Nasoya Foods plant. (Ben Parker/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Robert Pontbriand, Ayer’s Town Manager, said the odor has been going on for some time now–about a year.

“These neighbors have been more than patient over the last months as these odor events happen,” he said. “It’s a very thick, rotten egg-type of smell.”

Chris Hillman, chair of the Ayer Board of Selectmen, said he can’t even begin to describe the smell.

“I would say, rotten eggs times a thousand,” he said.

Selectmen have been meeting about the issue, and the Department of Environmental Protection has been brought in, but so far, there’s been no resolution.

The CEO of the company, Ross Gatta, says they know they have an issue and are working hard with the DEP and the town to fix it.

He says the smell could have something to do with the air scrubbers meant to remove the odors of the tofu-making process.

“We are extremely confident that we will solve the issue once and for all,” Gatta said. “Internally, we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to these sort of things … we understand the impact this is having on the neighborhood. We apologize for that. We want to fix it, and we will fix it.”

He said there are plans to implement either a new scrubber, a different scrubber, or a whole new system.

Gatta said a proposal for a final fix will be submitted November 23.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch