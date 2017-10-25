Something In The Air In Ayer: Odor From Tofu Factory Impacting Neighborhood

AYER (CBS) — Neighbors say it smells like rotten eggs, or bad dairy.

That’s what neighbors told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker about the odor emanating from the Nasoya Foods plant off Westford Road in Ayer.

The smell coming from the plant, which makes tofu, has started to affect the nearby Mulberry Circle neighborhood.

“The frustration is only increased in the sense that we keep being told that they’re working on it, but it hasn’t changed,” said a neighbor named John.

Robert Pontbriand, Ayer’s Town Manager, said the odor has been going on for some time now–about a year.

“These neighbors have been more than patient over the last months as these odor events happen,” he said. “It’s a very thick, rotten egg-type of smell.”

Chris Hillman, chair of the Ayer Board of Selectmen, said he can’t even begin to describe the smell.

“I would say, rotten eggs times a thousand,” he said.

Selectmen have been meeting about the issue, and the Department of Environmental Protection has been brought in, but so far, there’s been no resolution.

Officials in #Ayer are trying to get resolution to a bad smell coming from the #Nasoya Foods plant. Smell impacting nearby neighborhood pic.twitter.com/wWvfYKztCX — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) October 25, 2017

The CEO of the company, Ross Gatta, says they know they have an issue and are working hard with the DEP and the town to fix it.

He says the smell could have something to do with the air scrubbers meant to remove the odors of the tofu-making process.

“We are extremely confident that we will solve the issue once and for all,” Gatta said. “Internally, we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to these sort of things … we understand the impact this is having on the neighborhood. We apologize for that. We want to fix it, and we will fix it.”

He said there are plans to implement either a new scrubber, a different scrubber, or a whole new system.

Gatta said a proposal for a final fix will be submitted November 23.

