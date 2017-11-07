New Patriots Lineman Owns 30 Dunkin’ Donuts

FOXBORO (CBS) – Will Ricky Jean-Francois show up to his first practice at Gillette Stadium with donuts and coffee?

After all, the 30-year-old defensive lineman reportedly signed by the New England Patriots on Tuesday owns more than two dozen Dunkin’ Donuts franchises.

During his brief stint with Green Bay, Jean-Francois talked to Packers.com about his investment in the Canton-based chain.

Jean-Francois met with Dunkin’ Donuts CEO Nigel Travis before taking on his first store in Savannah, Georgia. He told FOX Sports Radio in September that he’s up to 30 stores.

His goal is to operate 50 Dunkin’ Donuts before he retires, according to Packers.com.

“We can’t play this game forever,” Jean-Francois told the website. “Your career ends, your football-playing identity is gone. What are you going to do now? What are you going to fall back on? The NFL, that money ain’t going to be made forever. What are you going to do?

As New England fans probably know, Dunkin’ is already “the official coffee and breakfast sandwich” of the Patriots. Maybe a commercial with Rob Gronkowski is in Jean-Francois’ future?