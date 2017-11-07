Report: Patriots Sign Ricky Jean-Francois

BOSTON (CBS) — Heading into the second half of their season, the Patriots are adding a veteran to their front seven.
Bill Belichick’s team signed defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Jean-Francois, who will turn 31 later this month, is in his ninth NFL season. He was released by the Packers last week after recording just one solo tackle in six games.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2009. He spent four seasons in San Francisco before moving on to Indianapolis for two years and Washington for two years, and he then joined the Packers this year.
In 115 career games, he’s recorded 166 tackles and 12 sacks.
The Patriots rank dead last in the NFL with 5.1 rushing yards allowed per attempt.