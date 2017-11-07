Chris Hogan Among Patriots Players Missing From Tuesday’s Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — There were a few notable absences when the New England Patriots returned to the practice field on Tuesday.

The Patriots were without receiver Chris Hogan, offensive linemen Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and linebacker Shea McClellin as they practice for the first time following their bye week.

Hogan hurt his shoulder in the second half of New England’s Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and is reportedly expected to miss “a few weeks” with a sprained AC joint. A Hogan absence on Sunday would put some strain on Tom Brady’s receiving corps, with Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett the only healthy players on the depth chart.

Cannon was also injured during the Week 8 win, suffering a ankle injury. Solder’s injury is unclear at the moment, but he has missed a number of practices for non-injury reasons throughout the season. Brown sat out New England’s win over the Chargers with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 7.

McClellin has been practicing since mid-October and was eligible to come off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, but according to several reports he suffered a setback during his comeback bid and may miss the rest of the season:

Shea McLellin suffered a setback in practice while trying to return from injured reserve. Was placed on IR due to concussion, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 7, 2017

McClellin seems to have suffered a setback working his way back. Likely out for 2017. Big blow for the #Patriots D. https://t.co/S5fn4D99eh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2017

The team also reportedly placed linebacker Dont’a Hightower on injured reserve. The linebacker was expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a torn pectoral he suffered in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots have placed LB Dont’a Hightower on injured reserve, per @FieldYates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2017

Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, who declared himself good to go on Monday, and Eric Rowe were both on the practice field on Tuesday, a sign they could return to the New England secondary this weekend in Denver.