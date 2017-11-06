Stephon Gilmore ‘Good To Go’ For Patriots Against Broncos

BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore has been out for the last three Patriots games as he recovers from a concussion. But the cornerback says he’s ready to return.

Gilmore told reporters in Foxboro on Monday that he should be “good to go” for Sunday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. The cornerback was a surprise addition to the Patriots’ injury report in Week 6 against the Jets with a concussion, sitting out that weekend as well as the following two games.

The Patriots defense has turned a corner over the course of their recent four-game winning streak, averaging 12.8 points allowed after giving up 32 points per game in their first four. After struggling to start the season, Gilmore played a major role in their Week 5 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Playing strong man-to-man coverage against Mike Evans, he held the Bucs receiver to five catches for just 49 yards.

He added to reporters that he “feels good,” but declined to get into details about his head injury or whether he was officially out of the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Johnson Bademosi have played well in Gilmore’s absence. The snap counts and usage of the Patriots’ corners beyond Malcolm Butler will be a situation worth watching for in the coming weeks.