Man Dies From Injuries A Day After Mass Ave. Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — A man who was critically injured in a shooting on Mass Ave. has died, officials said Tuesday night.

Almost 24 hours earlier, police closed down a section of Mass Ave. following a shooting and subsequent car crash.

Police shut down a section of Mass Ave. to investigate a shooting (WBZ-TV)

Around 8:05 on Monday night, police responded to call for gunshots in the area of 333 Mass. Ave. A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into a parked car, officials said.

The man was transported to Boston Medical Center.

Police said the man in his 30s and well-known to them. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    November 7, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    THE WORD IS OUT MAINE NH STATES THAT ARM CITIZENS…….GOING TO KILL? MASSACHUSETTS PREVENTS THE GOOD FOLKS TO ARM WITHOUT LTC…
    WHAT THE HELL DO THUGS DUE……..COME TO MASSACHSETTS…..

    Reply

