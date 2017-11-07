Man Dies From Injuries A Day After Mass Ave. Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — A man who was critically injured in a shooting on Mass Ave. has died, officials said Tuesday night.
Almost 24 hours earlier, police closed down a section of Mass Ave. following a shooting and subsequent car crash.
Around 8:05 on Monday night, police responded to call for gunshots in the area of 333 Mass. Ave. A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into a parked car, officials said.
The man was transported to Boston Medical Center.
Police said the man in his 30s and well-known to them. His identity has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
One Comment
THE WORD IS OUT MAINE NH STATES THAT ARM CITIZENS…….GOING TO KILL? MASSACHUSETTS PREVENTS THE GOOD FOLKS TO ARM WITHOUT LTC…
WHAT THE HELL DO THUGS DUE……..COME TO MASSACHSETTS…..