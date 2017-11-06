WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
1 Left In Critical Condition After Shooting On Mass Ave.

Filed Under: Boston, Crime, Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Avenue from Boylston Street to Huntington Avenue was shut down for a police investigation Monday night.

Officials said a gang-related shooting took place in the area and a man has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

He was transported to Boston Medical Center.

Police shut down a section of Mass Ave. to investigate a shooting (WBZ-TV)

Police Commissioner William Evans said reports of a shooting came in around 8:10 p.m.

Responding officers found a car crashed into a parked car and the man inside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“We clearly believe this is a gang-related shooting, we had one individual shooting at the other in the car and they were sort of going at it, ramming each other as they were going by,” said Evans.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, is well-known to police, Evans added.

Berklee College and Northeastern University have tweeted that there is no threat to the general public at this time.

Officials said they are searching for a dark SUV that is involved in the shooting.

