Ask A New England Chef: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

When it comes to eating healthy, Kashia Diaz-Cave is a teacher, an author, an activist and, perhaps above all, an award-winning chef. She is the founder of My City Kitchen, Inc., an organization which helps inner-city kids learn to not only eat healthy but also how to prepare healthy and tasty meals for themselves and for their families, and do it all on a budget. For her work with children and the community she was named Aetna 2016 Flavor of the Community featured chef, and hailed as one of the top “African Americans who inspire lives through food.”

Chef Kashia Diaz-Cave



Chef Kashia Diaz-Cave knows how to make a traditional Thanksgiving feats, but for those who want something different, she offers up a lighter but no less scrumptious menu – and a healthier one. For starters, there is fresh shrimp ceviche – a nice, light, cool and easy to prepare dish that can be made ahead of time. After that, guests can sit down to their own individual bird – a Cornish Game Hen to be exact. No arguing over who gets the white meat and who gets the dark, for everyone has their own serving of both with this little fowl. Instead of mashed potatoes, Chef Kashia Diaz Cave suggests potato salad as the starch accompanying the main dish. For those who miss the cranberries that usually come with a Thanksgiving meal, she offers red cabbage slaw. Like cranberries, it is tart and adds color to the meal. As for dessert, well, this is where the host can experiment or fall back on something traditional, or have a guest or two bring one of their seasonal favorites.