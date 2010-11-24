Football Vs. Thanksgiving Meal

BOSTON (CBS) — Football and Thanksgiving have gone together for a long time now, but Thursday it will be a tad different because the Patriots will be playing.

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. and runs through the time many families normally sit down for their Thanksgiving dinner. Question is will this interfere or alter family plans?

We asked that question of couples in the supermarket and you could tell it’s already serving as a bone of contention.

“We sit down at 2:30 p.m. so it’s game time and it’s a disaster,” said Saba Nejation, who along with her boyfriend were picking up some last minute items, and she’s clearly concerned about how the day will go.

“All the men are going to be pregamming and drinking and not thankful for anything just Patriots.”

She may be right because when I asked her boyfriend Steve Shepard about that he said, “You’ll be thankful for what? Watching the Patriots.”

Another couple realized the game was happening at the same time they sit down to eat, and Ed Vazquez said, “I’m going to eat while I watch the game. I’m not going to miss anything.”

When I asked him if he might miss out on the communication with the folks he loves he simply said words that made his wife look as though she wasn’t pleased, “What communication?”