Everett Man Charged In Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Somerville

Everett Man Charged In Murder Of 20-Year-Old In SomervilleAn Everett man will be in court Monday to face charges in a murder last month in Somerville.

Anthony Weiner To Start Serving Sentence At Massachusetts PrisonAnthony Weiner is scheduled to surrender Monday at Devens Federal Medical Center in Ayer to serve a 21-month sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

Ben Affleck Says He Wants To Be 'Part Of The Solution'Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

Keller @ Large: Trump's Bad Behavior Isn't Becoming The New NormalIf you’re a news consumer, you have to be careful of fake news, fake use of the term “fake news,” and the line between fact and opinion.