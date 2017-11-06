Everett Man Charged In Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Somerville

Filed Under: Kevin Raymond, Tony Harris

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – An Everett man will be in court Monday to face charges in a murder last month in Somerville.

Tony Harris, 28, was arrested Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Kevin Raymond of Somerville. Harris will be arraigned in Somerville District Court.

Raymond was shot in a parking lot on Canal Lane around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, October 14. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

He was a student at Franklin Pierce University and had played on the school’s sprint football team back in 2015.

There’s no word yet on a motive.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch