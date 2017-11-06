Everett Man Charged In Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Somerville

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – An Everett man will be in court Monday to face charges in a murder last month in Somerville.
Tony Harris, 28, was arrested Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Kevin Raymond of Somerville. Harris will be arraigned in Somerville District Court.
Raymond was shot in a parking lot on Canal Lane around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, October 14. He was rushed to a local hospital where he died.
He was a student at Franklin Pierce University and had played on the school’s sprint football team back in 2015.
There’s no word yet on a motive.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.