Two Killed Minutes Apart In Cambridge, Somerville Shootings

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Two people were killed in separate shootings overnight in Cambridge and Somerville.
District Attorney Marian Ryan said Ednilson Decosta, 28, of Dorchester was shot inside a car on Windsor Street in Cambridge around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Decosta was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.
About seven minutes later, another shooting was reported on Canal Lane in Somerville.
Kevin Raymond, 20, of Somerville, was shot in a parking lot. He was driven to an area hospital but did not survive.
Ryan called the investigation “active and ongoing” and no suspects are in custody.
It is not known if the shootings are connected.