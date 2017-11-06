Former Boyfriend Charged Attempted Murder, Woman Remains Hospitalized

PEMBROKE (CBS) — Sherri Boone’s daughters tell police she’s in a lot of pain as she recovers at Massachusetts General Hospital Monday. Officers found Boone two days early in Hanson suffering from serious stab wounds.

After she was stabbed in the parking lot of a Pembroke town beach, Boone drove about a mile before she was med-flighted to a Boston hospital.

Mario Facchini, a former boyfriend of Boone, was arraigned in Plymouth on Monday. He is accused of stabbing and trying to murder Boone.

“She had a grey shirt on, that was saturated with blood. She was going in and out of consciousness,” described Prosecutor Kathleen Kramer.

According to court documents, Facchini and Boone made arrangements to meet in the parking lot of Plymouth Street beach so he could give her a check for money she had loaned him.

“Her daughter reported to police that the defendant asked the victim to get back together. She said no,” said Kramer. “He then stabbed her person multiple times underneath her breast area and in her chest. She told him to get out of her car.”

While Boone underwent surgery Saturday, a police manhunt ensued.

“We don’t usually have this kind of stuff going on around here, and it was a little bit shocking and very unnerving,” said Michaele Krause, who lives across from where the stabbing occurred.

Hours later, police found the truck Facchini was using full of blood and a makeshift knife. Prosecutors say he eventually turned himself in.