Man Charged With Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend At Pembroke Beach

PEMBROKE (CBS) – The former boyfriend of a woman stabbed in Pembroke is now charged with assault with intent to murder.
Police arrested Mario Facchini, 49, on Saturday, hours after the stabbing occurred at Plymouth Street beach in Pembroke.
The 49-year-old victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest while inside her vehicle, then drove herself to South Street in Hanson. She was later airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Her condition was not known Saturday night.
Neighbors described the area in Pembroke where the stabbing occurred as recreational and quiet–a place where people go to fish and spend time outdoors.
Police arrested Facchini after an intense, day-long investigation. Facchini is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police said Facchini has no known address and has been staying at motels.