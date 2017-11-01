Tom Brady, Gisele Go As Avocado And Toast For Halloween

BOSTON (CBS) — Much has been said of Tom Brady’s obsession with avocado ice cream in recent years. It appears that he may be in on the joke.
The Patriots quarterback and wife Gisele Bundchen dressed as an avocado and a piece of toast, respectively, for Halloween on Tuesday. It’s pretty much the most Brady & Gisele thing you’ll ever see. Check it out below, via Gisele’s official Instagram page:
“I just can’t resist an avocado!!” Bundchen’s caption reads.
Brady also shared his own look at the couple’s costume:
Elsewhere on Halloween, it appears that cornerback Malcolm Butler is a fan of the movie IT because he went as a creepy clown, balloons and all.
The Patriots also recently hosted a Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, which included Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein and Nate Solder as a wizard.
Brady and the Pats get back to work on Wednesday before getting the rest of their bye week off ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Broncos in Denver.