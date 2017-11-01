Tom Brady, Gisele Go As Avocado And Toast For Halloween

BOSTON (CBS) — Much has been said of Tom Brady’s obsession with avocado ice cream in recent years. It appears that he may be in on the joke.

The Patriots quarterback and wife Gisele Bundchen dressed as an avocado and a piece of toast, respectively, for Halloween on Tuesday. It’s pretty much the most Brady & Gisele thing you’ll ever see. Check it out below, via Gisele’s official Instagram page:

I just can’t resist an avocado !! #happyhaloween 👻🍞🥑🎃 Não consigo resistir a um abacate! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

“I just can’t resist an avocado!!” Bundchen’s caption reads.

Brady also shared his own look at the couple’s costume:

The toast to my avocado… Happy Halloween everyone! 👻🔮 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Elsewhere on Halloween, it appears that cornerback Malcolm Butler is a fan of the movie IT because he went as a creepy clown, balloons and all.

You want some skittles…🌈🤡 #HappyHalloween #skittles A post shared by Malcolm CB Butler (@mac_bz) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

The Patriots also recently hosted a Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, which included Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein and Nate Solder as a wizard.

Brady and the Pats get back to work on Wednesday before getting the rest of their bye week off ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Broncos in Denver.