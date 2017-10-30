Patriots Host Halloween Party For Pediatric Cancer Patients

BOSTON (CBS) — What better way for the Patriots to start their bye week than putting a smile on some faces.

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation hosted a special Halloween party at Gillette Stadium on Monday, with more than 30 children battling cancer attending the bash along with their families.

Patriots players, cheerleaders and Pat Patriot arrived in costume and took part in a host of Halloween themed activities with the kids, including pumpkin painting and (of course) trick-or-treating.

Patriot players dressing up for a Halloween Party for kids who are battling cancer. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/gamd0fFtQ5 — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) October 30, 2017

Some of the players in attendance included Rob Gronkowski as Frankenstein, Matthew Slater as The Flash, Cam Fleming as Robin, and Geneo Grissom as Superman.

“This is awesome, this is really fun. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays and to come up here and spend it with kids like this, it really means a lot,” said Ted Karras, dressed as the Hulk.

“Gronkenstein” joked, “usually you can never find an outfit my size, but the Patriots organization came through and they did a great joke. I’m glad I finally have an outfit that fits me.

Nate Solder and his son were also in attendance, dressed as a wizard and Waldo from Where’s Waldo, respectively.

Solder’s son, Hudson, is fighting his own battle against cancer.

“He started his chemo again, they had some growth in his tumors again. But he’s handling it really well. His mom is so strong, she carries me through, and Hudson too, so we’re doing alright,” Solder told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

Monday’s party was just a day for Hudson to have fun.

“It just comes full circle when a bunch of Patriots players, guys that I play with, come here. It makes these kids so happy, we have so much fun, and to be part of that, and you know, I’m on both sides of the fence a little bit, so it’s kind of neat,” said Solder.