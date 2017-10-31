Salem Ups Security For Halloween Night Festivities

SALEM (CBS) — While security in Salem is a priority for officials every year, officials are not taking any chances as they work to make attendees feel safe just hours after officials said a man “deliberately drove a rented truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, killing eight people.”

Police said no threats have been made towards Salem and they are continuing to monitor the situation in New York.

Heading into the Halloween season, officials in Salem adopted the idea of blocking off certain areas with large trucks to prevent anyone from driving into a crowd.

Barricades and dump trucks are being used to close off side streets.

Downtown newspaper and mailboxes are out of service are out of service in the days around Halloween to eliminate places where dangerous items could potentially be planted.

A significant police presence will be in the area all night. Some officers will be in uniform, others will be undercover.

Please continue to contact us with any suspicious activity at 978-744-1212 or by dialing 9-1-1 in an emergency. — Salem MA Police (@SalemMAPolice) October 31, 2017

Over the past week, officials have also reminded attendees not to bring any prop weapons.