WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Breaking News: At Least Eight Dead After 'Deliberate' Attack In Manhattan | Live Coverage | Read More

Salem Ups Security For Halloween Night Festivities

Filed Under: Halloween, Juli McDonald, Salem

SALEM (CBS) — While security in Salem is a priority for officials every year, officials are not taking any chances as they work to make attendees feel safe just hours after officials said a man “deliberately drove a rented truck onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, killing eight people.”

Police said no threats have been made towards Salem and they are continuing to monitor the situation in New York.

Heading into the Halloween season, officials in Salem adopted the idea of blocking off certain areas with large trucks to prevent anyone from driving into a crowd.

salem2 Salem Ups Security For Halloween Night Festivities

Police in Salem on Halloween afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Barricades and dump trucks are being used to close off side streets.

dumptrucks Salem Ups Security For Halloween Night Festivities

Dump trucks block off streets in Salem (WBZ-TV | Juli McDonald)

Downtown newspaper and mailboxes are out of service are out of service in the days around Halloween to eliminate places where dangerous items could potentially be planted.

A significant police presence will be in the area all night. Some officers will be in uniform, others will be undercover.

Over the past week, officials have also reminded attendees not to bring any prop weapons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch