Salem Halloween Visitors Asked To Leave Prop Weapons At Home

BOSTON (CBS) – Costumes are welcome at in Salem, considered one of the most popular Halloween destinations in America. Certain accessories, however, are not.

Salem will have heightened security as the Witch City wraps up its annual haunted happenings this weekend.

Baseball bats, samurai swords, knives, guns, and other weapons, whether they’re real or fake, are not allowed.

Remember: Leave weapons, real or fake, at home if your visiting Salem this Halloween. pic.twitter.com/0ib35QyWpm — Salem MA Police (@SalemMAPolice) October 23, 2017

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll says it’s about keeping everyone safe.

“Police do have a right to search bags. If you’re coming off the trains, areas like that you’ll see a number of officers deployed,” Driscoll said. “They’ll be on bike, they’ll be on foot, and you’ll see them deployed at various sectors throughout the downtown. But we’ll also have folks positioned who may not be as visible, just keeping an eye on things and monitoring the situation.”

Driscoll encourages the public to be aware of their surroundings.

The mayor also reminds those looking for Halloween fun that the crowds will lead to a significant increase in traffic.

“Bring some patience if you’re coming here. Take the train,” Driscoll said.