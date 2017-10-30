WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Video: House Swept Away By Floodwaters After Storm Hammers New England

Filed Under: New Hampshire, Warren

WARREN, New Hampshire (CBS) – Fast-moving floodwaters swept away a house in New Hampshire on Monday after a strong storm battered the region.

Video shared on Facebook by Tom Babbit shows the house being carried down the Baker River before smashing into a bridge and coming apart.

“This is so sad,” he commented.

Babbit wrote that the house had been located in Warren, New Hampshire off Studio Road. No information about the homeowners was immediately available.

Hurricane-force winds Sunday night into Monday morning brought down scores of trees and left hundreds of thousands without power in New England.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch