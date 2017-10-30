Video: House Swept Away By Floodwaters After Storm Hammers New England

Several Towns Postpone Trick-Or-Treating Due To Storm DamageSome towns hard-hit by Sunday night's storm are postponing Halloween trick-or-treat nights due to damage, flooding, and power outages.

Video: House Swept Away By Floodwaters After Storm Hammers New EnglandFacebook video shows the house being carried down the Baker River before smashing into a bridge and coming apart.

It Happens Here In Swampscott: Coconut Husks, Beaches & Broken LightbulbsJoin WBZ’s Chris McKinnon as he discovers what a Big Blue is, and how coconuts have helped the Swampscott football team to a dominant season this Fall.

320,000 Homes And Businesses Lose Power In Massachusetts After StormThe outages peaked at around 320,000, the most since Super Storm Sandy knocked out electricity to 380,000 in 2012.