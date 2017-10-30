Video: House Swept Away By Floodwaters After Storm Hammers New England

WARREN, New Hampshire (CBS) – Fast-moving floodwaters swept away a house in New Hampshire on Monday after a strong storm battered the region.
Video shared on Facebook by Tom Babbit shows the house being carried down the Baker River before smashing into a bridge and coming apart.
“This is so sad,” he commented.
Babbit wrote that the house had been located in Warren, New Hampshire off Studio Road. No information about the homeowners was immediately available.
Hurricane-force winds Sunday night into Monday morning brought down scores of trees and left hundreds of thousands without power in New England.