Nearly 300,000 Customers Lose Power In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly 300,000 homes and business have no power in Massachusetts after a powerful wind and rain storm brought down power lines across the state early Monday morning.
These are the most outages since Super Storm Sandy knocked out electricity to 380,000 in 2012.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says the hardest hit areas are Salisbury and North Andover on the North Shore and parts of Worcester County and about half of Martha’s Vineyard.
Utilities are warning customers to be aware of wires down on the ground.
You’re urged to stay away from them and immediately report the damage to local authorities.