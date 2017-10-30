Nearly 300,000 Customers Lose Power In Massachusetts

Nearly 300,000 Customers Lose Power In MassachusettsNearly 300,000 homes and business have no power after a powerful wind and rain storm brought down power lines across Massachusetts early Monday morning.

It Happens Here In Swampscott: Coconut Husks, Beaches & Broken LightbulbsJoin WBZ’s Chris McKinnon as he discovers what a Big Blue is, and how coconuts have helped the Swampscott football team to a dominant season this Fall.

Heavy Wind, Rain Hits CoastlineSouthern and eastern parts of Massachusetts were hit hard by heavy rains and strong winds Sunday night.

Damaging Wind, Flooding Rain ComingOur impending storm will be strengthening rapidly Sunday afternoon and night. Watches and warnings are already out to help you prepare.