WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning
WEATHER ALERT: Flooding and Power Outages | School ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Nearly 300,000 Customers Lose Power In Massachusetts

Filed Under: Eversource, MEMA, National Grid, Power Outages

BOSTON (CBS) – Nearly 300,000 homes and business have no power in Massachusetts after a powerful wind and rain storm brought down power lines across the state early Monday morning.

These are the most outages since Super Storm Sandy knocked out electricity to 380,000 in 2012.

Read: MEMA Power Outage Update

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says the hardest hit areas are Salisbury and North Andover on the North Shore and parts of Worcester County and about half of Martha’s Vineyard.

Read: Power Outage Safety Tips

Utilities are warning customers to be aware of wires down on the ground.

powerline Nearly 300,000 Customers Lose Power In Massachusetts

A tree fell on a power line is Saugus during the storm. (WBZ-TV)

You’re urged to stay away from them and immediately report the damage to local authorities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch