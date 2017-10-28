Tourists Fill Salem With Halloween Spirit Saturday

SALEM (CBS) — Halloween weekend is in full-swing in Salem.

Locals and tourists filled the Witch City on Saturday night, many sporting creative costumes.

“My name is Pennywise, the dancing clown,” said Brandon Clarke to WBZ-TV. “It’s actually madness and mayhem. It’s like the Halloween spirit in Salem on Halloween time and I love it!”

Many shared Clarke’s excitement.

A notably large police presence was also in attendance.

Two hundred officers patrolled downtown in uniform, even more were dressed in plain clothing.

“I feel safe here. There’s always a heavy police presence from all the counties in this area, so I’m not worried,” said James Hunt, who traveled to Salem from New York.

Dominic McCloud, from Lynn, added, “Police, they’re around. They’re keeping an eye out.”

Barricades are set up throughout Salem Square and dump trucks are being used to close off side streets.

Prop weapons were also banned from the area.

Police asked for all baseball bats, samurai swords, knives, guns, and other weapons, whether they’re real or fake, to be left at home.