Millis Man Charged In Crash That Injured Patriots Player, Wife

FOXBORO (CBS) — Foxboro Police have charged a man involved in the car crash that injured Patriots player Harvey Langi and his wife, Cassidy on October 13.

The couple was seriously injured after police said a Jeep Cherokee slammed into their car as they sat at a red light on Fisher Street in Foxboro.

foxborocrash Millis Man Charged In Crash That Injured Patriots Player, Wife

A serious crash on Fisher Street in Foxboro. (Image Credit: Foxboro Police)

Kevin M. Conroy, 25, of Millis is charged with drug possession, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lane violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Officials said a total of five people were hospitalized as a result of the crash but Conroy was not injured.

On Wednesday, Cassidy posted a video of her and her husband’s reunion in the hospital.

The video shows Harvey, walking with the help of crutches, visiting her while she lays in her hospital bed. Cassidy Langi bursts into tears as she embraces her husband.

Cassidy remains in the hospital. Harvey was released last weekend, according to officials.

Conroy will be summoned to court at a later date.

