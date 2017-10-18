Patriots’ Harvey Langi, Wife Share Emotional Reunion Days After Serious Crash

FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots player Harvey Langi and his wife had an emotional hospital reunion days after the couple was seriously injured when an SUV slammed into their car while they were sitting at a red light.

Cassidy Langi shared an Instagram video showing her husband, walking with the help of crutches, visiting her while she lays in her hospital bed. Cassidy Langi bursts into tears as she embraces her husband.



Friday night the couple was at a red light on Fisher Street in Foxboro. Cassidy posted that she and the Patriots linebacker were returning home from date night when the SUV slammed into them.

“I completely blacked out and don’t remember anything, while Harvey remembers seeing me, his wife, laying lifeless and gushing blood. It’s been three days since that moment and we were finally reunited,” she posted.

In the Instagram post, Cassidy Langi said they have “a few days to go” in the hospital.