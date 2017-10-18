Report: ‘Cautious Optimism’ On Gordon Hayward’s Recovery From Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward suffered one of the most shocking and gruesome injuries ever seen during a live sporting event on Tuesday night, falling awkwardly and suffering a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle just minutes into his Celtics debut.

It was the kind of injury that looked like it could threaten Hayward’s career, but the latest reports suggest that his long-term outlook is about as positive as you can imagine.

The Vertical’s Chris Mannix tweeted late Tuesday night that he is “hearing some cautious optimism” about Hayward’s injury. Sources described a “clean break” of the tibia, which is the best possible outcome for an injury of this nature. It suggests that the surrounding tissue wasn’t damaged and Hayward could have a quicker recovery than expected. More will be learned after he is examined further in Boston.

Medical experts have also weighed in, saying that Hayward could have an outside shot of returning in March or April if he has a clean, speedy recovery. Dr. Jessica Flynn wrote on the Boston Sports Journal Tuesday night that the best-case scenario for Hayward is that he can return to the court in 4-to-6 months.

Still, even if he is able to play again at all in 2017-18, the likelihood is that there won’t be any “meaningful basketball” from the 27-year-old until next season.

Even with Hayward’s season ostensibly over, his long-term prognosis suggests that he can return at the start of the 2018-19 season and be the same player he always was. The grisly injury evoked memories of former NFL quarterback Joe Theisman’s brutal 1985 leg injury, which forced him into retirement. It’s at least likely that Hayward has avoided an injury that would put his career in jeopardy.