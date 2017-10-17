Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury In First Quarter With Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury just minutes into his Boston career.

Hayward suffered a fractured left ankle after he took a nasty fall on a backdoor alley-oop attempt just 5:15 into Tuesday’s NBA opener against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Quicken Loans Arena fell silent as Hayward withered in pain on the floor with his foot dangling by the ankle. His Celtics teammates huddled up at mid-court as trainers gathered around Hayward.

There’s no need to watch the injury if you haven’t seen the it, unless you don’t want to sleep for the next week.

Hayward was taken off the court on a stretcher with his left leg in an air cast and brought to the Cleveland locker room for examination. He received well wishes by his teammates and Cavaliers players and a loud cheer from the Cleveland fans as he made his way off of the floor.

It’s a devastating and unfortunate blow for Hayward, who signed a four-year, $128 million deal with the Celtics over the summer. He’s likely facing a long recovery from a truly horrific injury.

Isaiah Thomas, who recruited Hayward to Boston over summer, has also been with him in locker room. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 18, 2017

God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for Gordon Hayward !!! 🙏🏽 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) October 18, 2017

Man, nothing but prayers to Gordon Hayward! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

Can't even put into words.

Gordon Hayward.

Feeling for you man.

Absolutely gut wrenching. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017