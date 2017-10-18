Boston College Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Racist Incidents

1 Hurt In Multi-Car Crash On Route 295 In AttleboroSeveral vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 295 North Wednesday morning.

Dennis Firefighter Charged With Assault, Arrested At StationYarmouth Police took a firefighter into custody at the Dennis Fire Department Tuesday morning on charges of assault.

Boston College Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Racist IncidentsStudents at Boston College walked out of class to protest what they perceive as a lack of action by administration after racist incidents on campus.

Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Alleges Sexual Abuse By Team DoctorOlympic medalist McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.