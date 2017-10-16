WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Black Lives Matter Sign Defaced At Boston College

Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL (CBS) — Boston College is looking into an incident where two Black Lives Matter signs were defaced in a residence hall, according to the school’s newspaper The Heights.

The word “don’t” was added to the posters so they read “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

Defaced Black Lives Matter sign at Boston College (Photo Courtesy: Emma Linville)

The students who lived there responded by putting another sign on their door, reading: “Dear racist people: Instead of writing on our sign, don’t be a coward, knock, and we can have a conversation.”

The Heights also said an email was sent to all students living in the dorm calling the act intolerable.

The Black Lives Matter signs had gone untouched for almost a month.

Framingham State University is dealing with a similar situation. Over the weekend, racial slurs were found on a flyer and written on a dorm room door in marker.

