Framingham State Addresses Racial Slurs Found In Dorm

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A forum for students at Framingham State University will be held Monday afternoon as the school addresses the racial slurs found multiple times in a residence hall over the last few days.

On Friday, racial slurs were found written on a flyer hanging outside a dorm room in Larned Hall.

Two days later on Sunday morning, a racial slur was found written on a students’ door in the same building.

“I didn’t feel safe going back to my room and I felt like I was a target especially since it was written outside of our door,” said Eunice Bwambok, a FSU junior who found the phrase written on her door.

Nicole Harvey is Bwambok’s roommate.

“We’re really scared because if you can go from writing on a flyer to writing with permanent marker on our dorm room door, then you can do anything else,” said Harvey.

FSU President F. Javier Cevallos wrote a letter to the school community on Sunday.

He said, in part: “Now, more than ever, it is important that we come together as a community to condemn this behavior, address your questions and concerns, and show our support for one another. I have instructed that Monday’s All-University Meeting, which was originally scheduled to discuss our 5-Year Strategic Plan in the McCarthy Center, instead be moved to the Dwight Hall Performing Arts Center and used as an open forum to discuss this issue. I strongly encourage everyone to attend the forum, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. As a community, we will work to prevent these incidents and the divisiveness they breed, so we can move forward and heal.”

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 508-626-4911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can text 67283 with FSUTIP in the body of the text.