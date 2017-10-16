Framingham State Addresses Racial Slurs Found In Dorm

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A forum for students at Framingham State University will be held Monday afternoon as the school addresses the racial slurs found multiple times in a residence hall over the last few days.

On Friday, racial slurs were found written on a flyer hanging outside a dorm room in Larned Hall.

Two days later on Sunday morning, a racial slur was found written on a students’ door in the same building.

framinghamdoor Framingham State Addresses Racial Slurs Found In Dorm

Racial slur written on an FSU dorm door (Photo Courtesy: Eunice Bwambok)

“I didn’t feel safe going back to my room and I felt like I was a target especially since it was written outside of our door,” said Eunice Bwambok, a FSU junior who found the phrase written on her door.

Nicole Harvey is Bwambok’s roommate.

“We’re really scared because if you can go from writing on a flyer to writing with permanent marker on our dorm room door, then you can do anything else,” said Harvey.

framinghamgirls Framingham State Addresses Racial Slurs Found In Dorm

Eunice Bwambok (left) and Nicole Harvey (right). (WBZ-TV)

FSU President F. Javier Cevallos wrote a letter to the school community on Sunday.

He said, in part: “Now, more than ever, it is important that we come together as a community to condemn this behavior, address your questions and concerns, and show our support for one another. I have instructed that Monday’s All-University Meeting, which was originally scheduled to discuss our 5-Year Strategic Plan in the McCarthy Center, instead be moved to the Dwight Hall Performing Arts Center and used as an open forum to discuss this issue. I strongly encourage everyone to attend the forum, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. As a community, we will work to prevent these incidents and the divisiveness they breed, so we can move forward and heal.”

Anyone with information is asked to call University Police at 508-626-4911. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can text 67283 with FSUTIP in the body of the text.

