Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore Out Versus Jets With Concussion

FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets with a concussion.
Gilmore, who was not on the injury report on Friday, was downgraded to out on Saturday.
He had been listed with an ankle injury earlier in the week, but was a limited participant in practice.
The team also downgraded running back Rex Burkhead to out as he continues to miss time with a rib injury.
Harvey Langi, who was involved in a crash Friday night, was also downgraded to out. The team listed Langi with a back injury.