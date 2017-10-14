Patriots LB Harvey Langi And Wife Injured In Foxboro Crash

FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife were injured Friday night in a Foxboro crash.
Doug Kyed of NESN first reported that Langi and his wife were involved in a crash on Fisher Street.
Saturday afternoon the Patriots confirmed that Langi and a passenger were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.
“They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention,” the team said. “Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night’s accident.”
According to Kyed, Langi and his wife suffered injuries that are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Foxboro Police shared a photo late Friday night of two heavily damaged cars involved in a crash in the area of Commercial Street at Fisher Street, but did not confirm if Langi was involved.
No further information is currently available.