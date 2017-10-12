WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Officer Remigio’s Daughters Remember Him Before Wake In Somerville

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Before his wake Thursday afternoon, Somerville police officer Louis Remigio’s daughters remembered him as a loving father and a role model.

Remigio was riding his motorcycle in New Hampshire Sunday when investigators say a teenager racing down I-95 hit him. He died at the hospital the next day.

In a statement read by Somerville Police Lt. James Polito, Remigio’s daughters, Danielle and Alexandria, described his dedication to his family and the community he served. The loss of their father comes a year after the death of their mother.

“He worked hard to make sure all our traditions were kept, despite it being that much harder to continue even when missing such an integral part of our family,” the daughters said in the statement.

As Danielle and Alexandria mourn their second loss of a parent, they’re now being comforted by extended family, both of blood and by the family in blue.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across New England attended Remigio’s wake Thursday.

Funeral services will be held Friday at St. Clement Parish in Medford.

