Somerville Police Officer Dies From Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The veteran Somerville police officer who was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire last weekend has died.

Officer Louis Remigio, 55, of Tewksbury, passed away Monday night at Portsmouth Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the city of Somerville.

New Hampshire State Police said he was riding his motorcycle on I-95 at the Greenland-North Hampton line Sunday morning when 18-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington crashed into him head-on in the southbound lanes.

Witnesses told investigators that Ricci had been racing other cars in a Mercedes-Benz in the northbound lanes before he crossed the highway and ran into Remigio.

Ricci posted $10,000 cash bail and was released Monday afternoon. He will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on October 20.

Remigio was a 30-year veteran of the department.

“Louis Remigio is exactly what you want in a police officer. Big, tough, kind, empathetic-everything you look for in a police officer,” Somerville Police Chief David Fallon said.

Remigio’s wife passed away in 2016. He leaves behind two daughters.