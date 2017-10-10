WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Somerville Police Officer Dies From Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

Filed Under: Louis Remigio, Michael Ricci

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – The veteran Somerville police officer who was critically hurt in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire last weekend has died.

Officer Louis Remigio, 55, of Tewksbury, passed away Monday night at Portsmouth Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the city of Somerville.

remigio 3 Somerville Police Officer Dies From Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

Louis Remigio (Facebook Photo)

New Hampshire State Police said he was riding his motorcycle on I-95 at the Greenland-North Hampton line Sunday morning when 18-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington crashed into him head-on in the southbound lanes.

Witnesses told investigators that Ricci had been racing other cars in a Mercedes-Benz in the northbound lanes before he crossed the highway and ran into Remigio.

ricci 1dl Somerville Police Officer Dies From Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

Michael Ricci (Photo Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police)

Ricci posted $10,000 cash bail and was released Monday afternoon. He will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on October 20.

Remigio was a 30-year veteran of the department.

somervillecop Somerville Police Officer Dies From Injuries In Motorcycle Crash

Officer Louis Remigio (Photo Courtesy: Somerville Police | Facebook)

“Louis Remigio is exactly what you want in a police officer. Big, tough, kind, empathetic-everything you look for in a police officer,” Somerville Police Chief David Fallon said.

Remigio’s wife passed away in 2016. He leaves behind two daughters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch