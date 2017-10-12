Werner Supports Decision To Fire Farrell: ‘The Right Thing To Do’

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox chairman Tom Werner has publicly acknowledged that he, owner John Henry, and president Sam Kennedy all supported the team’s decision to fire manager John Farrell.

President of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski spoke to reporters about the decision on Wednesday, but declined to get into specifics of why it happened. Werner issued a statement thanking Farrell for his contributions to the Red Sox organization, but also admitted that the team felt it was time to move on to a new manager.

You can read Werner’s statement in full below:

“This was a difficult decision for Dave Dombrowski but one that John Henry, Sam Kennedy, and I support. John Farrell is one of the finest men I have ever had the pleasure to work with, and we are grateful for his contributions to the Red Sox. He has been a credit to this organization for ten years as a pitching coach and manager and guided us to a World Series and back to back division titles. However, change is a part of baseball and life. It’s the right thing to do for the Red Sox at this time, and we believe the change will benefit the organization. However, I have nothing but gratitude for all John has accomplished and I wish him the very best in the future.”